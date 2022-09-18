On The Ball

Gunners fans 'trust the process' after a booming start

John Brewin
Updated
Published
4 min ago
Mikel Arteta regularly asks Arsenal players, officials and fans alike to "trust the process". That catchphrase has been used for and against the Spaniard during his near-three years in charge.

With Arsenal riding high in the Premier League, having won five of six matches, Arteta has buy-in from fans and insider alike. An enforced and unplanned two-week break, forced by the cancellation of two games after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, followed defeat at Manchester United. That has given Arsenal time to regroup, though Sunday's high noon kick-off at Brentford also comes ahead of a two-week international break.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 18, 2022, with the headline Gunners fans 'trust the process' after a booming start.

