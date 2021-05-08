Gunners' ex-manager Emery gets his revenge

LONDON • Villarreal boss Unai Emery came back to haunt Arsenal as the La Liga side held out for a 0-0 draw at the Emirates on Thursday to set up a Europa League final against Manchester United with a 2-1 victory on aggregate.

Defeat means the Gunners will miss out on Champions League football for a fifth consecutive season, with the pressure building on Emery's successor Mikel Arteta.

Sitting ninth in the Premier League - 12 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, Arsenal are on the verge of failing to qualify for European football for the first time in 26 years.

"We are devastated," said Arteta. "We tried everything until the last minute. I think we deserved to win the game but the details define these ties."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang twice hit the post for Arsenal, while Emile Smith Rowe sliced a glorious chance wide early in the second half.

"We had three big chances, they didn't have anything but they are through," added Arteta, who was forced into a last-minute reshuffle when Granit Xhaka picked up an injury in the warm-up.

"So many things happened to us, and so many players were just trying to compete not at their best."

Villarreal's first European final prevented a clean sweep for Premier League sides across the Champions League and Europa League.

The Yellow Submarine will take on United in Gdansk, Poland on May 26. That clash will be Emery's fifth Europa League final, having won the competition three times with Sevilla and taking Arsenal to the final - which they lost to Chelsea - in his only full season in charge at the Emirates.

The Spaniard was sacked in November 2019 after just 18 months as Arsene Wenger's successor, but again showed his experience at this level by guiding his side through despite vastly inferior resources from his former club.

"I'm very proud because we know it is very important for us and Arsenal are a very good team," said Emery. "Today, we are thinking to enjoy this moment and then we prepare (for) the match against Manchester United.

"We deserve to play this final and we will show our best performance. We want to fight against Manchester for this title."

Midfielder Dani Parejo's free kick that dipped onto the roof of the net was Villarreal's most dangerous effort as they controlled the first half without threatening to score the vital away goal.

Aubameyang came the closest to ending the stalemate as his header came back off the inside of the post and bounced to safety 10 minutes from time.

5 Consecutive seasons Arsenal will miss out on Champions League football.

Arteta's decision to take off the captain straight after, despite the Gunners needing a goal, was questioned as the hosts rarely threatened in the closing stages to end their European campaign with a whimper.

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown went on a rant about the Spaniard and the players afterwards, saying: "This is a real fall from grace. Are we now talking about a new manager?

"It's a crossroad for the club. It's the lowest night I can remember for the club for many years.

"You start to look now at the wisdom of bringing in a young manager for this huge job. He was outsmarted by the previous manager, which is a bit of an embarrassment."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE