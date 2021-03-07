Gunners draw after Xhaka error and VAR call

LONDON • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was left dejected by a video assistant referee (VAR) decision, while Granit Xhaka compromised the Gunners' hopes of a top-four Premier League finish with an embarrassing mistake that handed Burnley a 1-1 draw yesterday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Arsenal ahead early on at Turf Moor, but Xhaka's farcical howler allowed Chris Wood to equalise before half-time.

The midfielder foolishly tried to pass the ball out of his own six-yard box instead of clearing it and his miscued effort bounced off Wood into the Arsenal net.

But Arteta insisted the whole team played a part in the defeat.

"I have to say we should have scored the big chances we had. When you miss the chances we had, and you do not get decisions, it is complicated to win football games," Arteta told the BBC.

"From what we produced, you have to come here and win. When you do not, you have to look at yourself. We generated chances and we should have won by two or three goals. If you give any hope to any team in the Premier League, they are going to take it."

His team could not make amends for Xhaka's blunder and 10th-placed Arsenal are now nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea (47).

Aubameyang's own goal had given Burnley their first win at Arsenal since 1974 when they last met in December.

But this time the Gabon forward made his presence felt at the correct end to open the scoring in the sixth minute. It was his 14th goal of the season in all competitions and his eighth against Burnley.

The Gunners were well on top before Xhaka handed Burnley their equaliser in the 39th minute. It was the latest Burnley nightmare for the Swiss, who was sent off for grabbing Clarets midfielder Ashley Westwood by the throat in December.

He returned for the second half with a torn shirt, sparking mischievous social media suggestions of a dressing room row with team-mates.

Since the start of 2016-17, Granit Xhaka has made more errors leading to goals (eight) than any other outfield player in the Premier League.

Nicolas Pepe was introduced by Arteta and the Ivorian saw a penalty appeal midway through the second half controversially turned down by referee Andre Marriner after Erik Pieters stuck out an arm to block his flick.

The VAR also did not intervene.

Substitute Pieters was later involved in a thrilling finale as he blocked the ball on the line from a Pepe volley.

A penalty and red card were initially awarded by Marriner, but the decisions were overturned as the VAR was involved this time and showed the ball hit his shoulder and not his arm.

"If the first one is not a penalty honestly someone has to come to the training ground and explain what a handball is. It cannot be any clearer," fumed Arteta.

There was time for more drama when Arsenal's Dani Ceballos hit the post in stoppage time but the points were shared in the end.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche said the VAR decision was an example of the value of the system.

"That is what VAR is for, those exact moments. That is when it is worth its weight in gold because it clearly hits him on the shoulder," he said of the second incident.

"The only thing I would say about the referee is that he couldn't wait to get the red card and I don't know why that is.

"Just take a moment and absorb it and then make a decision, in my opinion."

