Gunners back on their perch

LONDON - Fifteen-year-old Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player in English Premier League history when he came on as a substitute for Arsenal, as they returned to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win at Brentford on Sunday.

Goals from William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus gave Mikel Arteta's side a 2-0 lead at the break before Fabio Vieira completed the win in the 49th minute.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta told the BBC: "It's never easy to come here and win but we dominated the game.

"I said before the game that the game we had here last season was a bad day. It was a building character day. A team has to evolve and take the lesson and move forward...We had 12 first-team players in training yesterday but I don't want to use excuses. But you saw today we had some kids."

On midfielder Nwaneri, he added: "He deserves it. He has been doing great. He is such a big talent we want to keep with us."

Nwaneri, who is 15 years and 181 days old, came on as a substitute for Vieira in the second minute of stoppage time, the first player under 16 to play in the Premier League.

The previous youngest player to feature in the EPL was Harvey Elliott, now with Liverpool, who was 16 years and 30 days old when he made his top-flight debut for Fulham in May 2019.

Arsenal had suffered their first defeat of the season in their last outing, at Manchester United, but never looked in danger, controlling the game from the outset.

Saliba got things under way, heading the visitors in front in the 17th minute, rising to angle a corner from Bukayo Saka home off the far post.

Another header, 11 minutes later, doubled Arsenal's advantage with Granit Xhaka picking out Jesus with a perfectly floated cross which the Brazilian met powerfully.

Jesus celebrated his goal with a dance and said it was dedicated to his Brazil teammate Vinicius Junior. Pedro Bravo, the head of the Spanish Football Agents' Association had sparked accusations of racism when he told the Real Madrid star to stop "acting like a monkey" in reference to the 22-year-old celebrating his goals with his trademark dance moves.