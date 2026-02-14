Guirassy bags brace as Dortmund top Mainz 4-0 to keep pressure on leaders Bayern

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Feb 13 - Serhou Guirassy's first-half brace powered Borussia Dortmund to a 4-0 win over Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga on Friday, cutting reigning champions and leaders Bayern Munich's lead to three points.

The Guinea striker opened the scoring before Maximilian Beier added another header to put Dortmund firmly in control within 15 minutes.

Guirassy then completed his brace just before the break with a close-range finish following a corner, effectively sealing all three points for the hosts against a helpless Mainz side who conceded an own goal in the dying minutes.

With the win, Dortmund are now unbeaten in all seven of their Bundesliga matches in 2026.

Dortmund moved to 51 points from 22 games, three behind Bayern, who have a game in hand and visit Werder Bremen on Saturday. REUTERS