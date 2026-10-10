Guimaraes grabs winner as Arsenal rally to beat Leeds

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(From left) Arsenal's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates scoring their second goal with Viktor Gyokeres, Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber.

LONDON – Arsenal came back from a goal down to beat Leeds United 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Oct 10, with Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes coming off the bench to net the winner as the Premier League resumed following a lengthy international break.

The home side were looking to bounce back having slumped to a 3-0 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion in the last game before the break, but they endured a frustrating first half in which they struggled to create chances.

Play improved in the second half as captain Martin Odegaard forced a smart save from James Trafford six minutes after the break, but Leeds took the lead in the 55th minute when James Justin slammed home a clever pull-back from Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Riccardo Calafiori levelled for Arsenal seven minutes later, the Italian jumping to steer home Ben White’s knock-down, and sensing that his side could grab all three points, manager Mikel Arteta rang the changes.

He sent on Guimaraes, Jurrien Timber and Viktor Gyokeres, and he was rewarded when Guimaraes grabbed the winner with a brilliantly worked goal in the 70th minute, sending a low shot into the far corner of the net from the edge of the box.

“It feels unbelievable,” said the Brazilian, a £75 million (S$127 million) summer signing from Newcastle, to TNT Sports.

“I felt in the last game against Brighton we were not at the level. Today the mentality was bouncing back.

“This is my first official game at home. It feels unbelievable to score and it’s an important goal, three important points. It was a great finish and I am very happy.”

Arteta said he had spoken to his charges about two things before the game.

“One: the challenge ahead because Leeds had not lost in the Premier League and it was going to be really tough,” he said.

“And second: to restore our identity and be ourselves again, regardless of the context of the match.

“We weren’t pleased against Brighton and today was an opportunity to put that right. We certainly reacted in the manner we expected.”

Added Calafiori: “It was such a difficult game, obviously after the international break it’s never easy, especially after a defeat in our last game.”

“I think we had some tough moments, but I think we deserved the winner. We acted well after the goal we conceded.”

Champions Arsenal climbed to second in the table on 15 points, behind Manchester City on goal difference. Leeds are fifth on nine points.

City travel to Liverpool on Oct 11 for their first game since an independent commission found the club guilty of more than 100 serious breaches of the league’s financial rules over nine years, as well as charges relating to their failure to co-operate with the investigation.

City have denied wrongdoing and said they will appeal against the decision. REUTERS