Gueye's late strike earns Everton 3-2 win at Palace

LONDON - Idrissa Gueye scored four minutes from time to earn Everton a pulsating 3-2 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday and secure a fourth away win in five matches in all competitions.

Gueye scored his first league goal since 2018 when he took Abdoulaye Doucoure’s pass in the box and squeezed his shot into the corner of the net to give his team the lead for the third time in the game.

Vitaliy Mykolenko put the visitors ahead inside 52 seconds, only for Eberechi Eze to earn and score a penalty to level the scores at 1-1 after five minutes.

Doucoure put the visitors ahead again early in the second period, but James Tarkowski inexplicably let a high ball bounce in the penalty box and Odsonne Edouard netted from close range.

Palace stayed 12th in the table with 15 points from 12 matches and Everton moved up to 14th with 14 points.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson has still not enjoyed a win over Everton since 2011, but perhaps worse in his eyes, his side are without a victory in their last four home games.

Everton had to defend for almost the entire second half but the green shoots of recovery under their manager Sean Dyche are there for all to see with six wins and a draw in their last nine games heading into the international break.

They were ahead in the first minute when the ball was fed wide to Jack Harrison and his pinpoint cross was headed home from six yards by Mykolenko, as the left back made it two goals in as many games.

But Palace were level shortly afterwards when the excellent Eze burst into the box and was brought down by Jarrad Branthwaite. The Palace attacker converted the spot-kick to celebrate his new three-and-a-half contract announced on Friday.

Everton were back in front four minutes into the second period when Mykolenko’s volley from the edge of the box came back off the post and Doucoure hit the rebound into an empty net.

Palace had all the possession after that as Eze forced a fine stop from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, Jefferson Lerma shot wide and Michael Olise, in his first appearance of the season, put the ball over the crossbar.

They were level 16 minutes from the end when Tarkowski made the error for Edouard to score, but Gueye had the final say with his rare strike. REUTERS