Guardiola's mind on derby after Wednesday disposal

LONDON • If Manchester City fans do not know by now, Pep Guardiola is a manager who constantly works his players to the ground, and is full of desire to triumph in every match in every competition.

After seeing his men overcome hosts Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday, the Premier League's Manchester derby was already on his mind.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, he said: "This is our fourth game away in a row and we have another one on Sunday at Old Trafford.

"Tomorrow we're going to watch a little bit of Manchester United versus Derby to analyse what they have done, and we're going to go there to try to win."

He can concentrate on his game plan against United for now after safely getting through to the quarter-finals, where City face fellow Premier League side Newcastle.

For the umpteenth time in Sergio Aguero's glittering City career, the striker ensured the tale of this tie against second-tier Wednesday had a happy ending for the holders.

His second-half winner was a remarkable 254th goal, extending his club record. It also puts him one ahead of Wayne Rooney's all-time mark for United and is a 23rd of another standout season, the most in all competitions by any Premier League player.

Part of his form, of course, is owing to his manager's work ethic.

"He is a good manager and crazy," said the Argentinian of Guardiola's relentless demand to keep winning.

The City boss made six changes from last Sunday's XI who beat Aston Villa 2-1 to secure the League Cup, though a team including Aguero, David Silva and Rodri remained formidable.

It looked like a practice game at times for City, but they failed to convert their superiority into goals.

Nicolas Otamendi headed onto the crossbar and Benjamin Mendy thumped a shot against the woodwork, before Aguero finally made the breakthrough in the 53rd minute courtesy of an unfortunate error by goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith.

Wednesday manager Garry Monk felt the goal would have been ruled offside if VAR (video assistant referee) was available. The VAR is in use in this season's FA Cup but only at Premier League grounds where the technology is already in place.

"What's strange about it is having VAR in some games and some stadiums and not in others," he said.

"It doesn't seem quite right."

