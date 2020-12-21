Guardiola worried by wasteful Man City

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was frustrated by his side's profligacy in Saturday's 1-0 Premier League victory at Southampton, warning his players they must develop a killer instinct in front of goal if they are to mount a successful title challenge.

Raheem Sterling gave the visitors an early lead at St Mary's but Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez all missed gilt-edged opportunities to drive home their advantage, a hallmark of City's season so far.

Guardiola's side have scored 19 goals in 13 Premier League games, just over half of the 37 they had netted at the same stage of the previous campaign.

With Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus in a funk - he has just two top-flight goals this term - and Sergio Aguero, the club's record scorer, not fit enough to start after an injury-disrupted campaign, Guardiola is concerned as his players are finding it hard to make up for the shortfall.

"Our goal is to try and win games, to be up there as quickly as possible, as close to the top of league," he said. "But our momentum is not good up front. We will struggle if we don't break this situation and score more goals."

Sterling, who netted his fourth league goal this term, agreed, saying: "Trying to win games and score goals has been difficult for us. We had a word with ourselves, dug deep and found something from within. We're a top football club and we weren't where we needed to be at.

"We knew how important it was to win today, and we're happy to get the three points."

City were sixth on 23 points - eight adrift of leaders and champions Liverpool, before yesterday's games - and Guardiola admitted they could not afford to lose more ground on Jurgen Klopp's men.

"We are far away," he told Amazon Prime. "Liverpool still have momentum. No doubts about how good they are."

City next face Arsenal away in the League Cup quarter-finals tomorrow.

REUTERS