Guardiola wary of Zaha, physicality of Palace in 'final'

LONDON • Crystal Palace's physical attributes and the quality of their star forward Wilfried Zaha will pose a difficult challenge for Manchester City when the teams meet in the Premier League today, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Palace beat City 2-0 at the Etihad in October with goals from Zaha and Conor Gallagher, and have lost just one of their last eight games in all competitions going into the Selhurst Park clash.

"Seeing their run, the physicality, organisation, quality up front especially with Zaha. When they defend deep, they're so difficult to break down," Guardiola said.

"Selhurst Park is always a difficult place to go. It's like a final for us, we know it."

He also heaped praise on Palace boss Patrick Vieira, who captained Arsenal to three league titles and four FA Cup triumphs as a player.

"Patrick knows the Premier League perfectly, he has been one of the best players of all time in this league," said Guardiola.

"He knows the stadiums, the media and the smell of the competition in the Premier League, which is an advantage. Personally, I'm happy it's going well (for him)."

City are top on 69 points from 28 matches, three points ahead of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

They are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after easing past Sporting Lisbon last Wednesday, and the last eight of the FA Cup, where they visit Southampton on Sunday.

But on talk that his side can win all three competitions to claim a treble this season - Manchester United were the last and only British club to do it in 1999 - Guardiola insisted that City were taking it one game at a time.

"No, (thoughts about the treble are) lower than zero on my mind," he said. "This is the reality, you should understand the level is so competitive, so difficult.

"What we have to do is try and win at Palace. Step by step, recover, increase our levels, then we'll see."

Guardiola also declined to comment on the circumstances at Chelsea, who are now effectively controlled by the British government after sanctions were imposed on Russian owner Roman Abramovich last Thursday.

"The position for the Chelsea manager and players, it must be an uncomfortable situation but I don't know what's going to happen," the Spaniard said.

"I prefer to wait when I don't have knowledge about any subject. I don't want to say anything uncomfortable for Chelsea or our club."

REUTERS

PALACE V MAN CITY

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am