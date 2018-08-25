Guardiola wary of Wolves in sheep's clothing

LONDON • For all their quality, Manchester City did not find it easy against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the League Cup last season, winning only on penalties in the round of 16.

Today, the two sides meet in the Premier League and City manager Pep Guardiola is expecting a similarly tough game against his newly promoted opponents.

"Wolves destroyed the Championship. They had an incredible season," the Spaniard said of Wolves, who won the Championship by nine points.

"They play attractive football and attack with good players. We knew how tough it would be last season in the Carabao Cup and it was.

"We need to be consistent, humble and respect the opponent and try to make a good game."

Guardiola, however, will be boosted by the fact that City have not lost in the league to a promoted team while under his leadership - winning nine and drawing three.

Another piece of good news for the City manager is that Vincent Kompany, 32, is celebrating a decade as a City player, with the club captain even talking of extending his stay after his contract ends at the end of the season.

The Belgian international, whose time at City has been plagued by injury, appears to have finally managed to stay fit for an extended period. The defender has been a key component of the team that have started this season with convincing league victories over Arsenal and Huddersfield.

The only early-season setback for City has been a couple of long-term injuries suffered by playmaker Kevin de Bruyne and second-choice goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

In the absence of de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva will relish his chance to step up.

"We are happy with the way we have begun and now we must continue against Wolves on Saturday," the Portuguese forward said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

WOLVES V MAN CITY

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 7.30pm