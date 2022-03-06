Guardiola wary of United's attack

LONDON • Manchester United have an aggressive attack and will pose a difficult challenge to City in today's Manchester Derby in the Premier League, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

His side sit atop the table on 66 points after 27 matches, while their local rivals are fourth on 47 points.

But despite the massive gap in points between the teams, Guardiola is expecting a competitive derby at the Etihad today.

City are looking to complete a league double over United after winning 2-0 in their last meeting in November.

With a resurgent Liverpool hot on their heels and holding a game in hand, nothing less than three points at home will suffice, if City are to maintain their challenge for a fourth English title in five years.

Guardiola's men will have to find a way to win without key defender Ruben Dias. The Catalan revealed yesterday that the Portuguese international would miss the next four to six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Dias has missed just two of City's 27 top-flight games this season and to compound matters, fellow defender Nathan Ake will also be absent for today's game after also picking up an injury during their midweek FA Cup fifth-round win over Peterborough United.

"In other seasons, our best players have been out for months. I'd love him (Dias), but he's not there, I won't cry. It is what it is," Guardiola said.

"We have decent players available. We have 14-15 players."

Today's fixture will be the 50th Manchester Derby in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have been underwhelming in interim boss Ralf Rangnick's three months in charge, but form usually goes out of the window in a derby and with the players the German has at his disposal, Guardiola feels they can easily raise their level, especially in a game of this magnitude.