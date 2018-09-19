Guardiola urges City to be more consistent and prove their worth

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is known for being hard to please.

So while he said it was "impossible to be more pleased" with playmaker Bernardo Silva, he was quick to revert to type, telling his men to "show me the money" for today's Champions League Group F opener against French Ligue 1 side Lyon.

He added that the only way City can improve their standing in Europe's top club competition would be through consistent results. The furthest the team have reached was the semi-finals in 2015-16.

"I am not concerned for one second (with the idea that) we deserve more credit for the Champions League," said the Spaniard, whose team were eliminated by Monaco in the round of 16 in his first season and by Liverpool in the last eight last term. "I can tell you from history we don't deserve it... We can talk, 'We deserve credit, we are favourites'. It's Tuesday, Wednesday Champions League games.

"Show me the money, guys."

While visitors Lyon are heavy underdogs, they are no pushovers.

City's French defender Aymeric Laporte said: "They are a team with great quality and very strong, physically. They are among the top teams of the Ligue 1."

City may be without left-backs Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph while knee injury victim Kevin de Bruyne is back in light training but will not feature.

The Belgian's absence has given Silva the chance to act as the creative hub this term, and Guardiola was uncharacteristically ebullient after Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win over Fulham, in which the midfielder dictated the play.

"He is skinny, small, but he is wow. He deserves to play all the minutes he plays. He's an example," he said of the £43 million (S$77 million) signing from Monaco, who has had to bide his time in his first term.

The English champions' galaxy of stars has limited his starts as City went on to lift the Premier League and League Cup double.

Cross-town rivals Manchester United travel to Bern to face Swiss champions Young Boys as they get their Group H campaign under way, with Jose Mourinho facing an unsettling new reality today.

Mourinho was once the Champions League's pre-eminent force, winning the tournament twice and making the latter stages virtually every year. But it has been four years since he last managed a victory in the knockout stages.

The decline mirrors the fading European challenge of United, who reached three finals in four seasons from 2008, but have struggled to make an impact since.

The Portuguese manager, who can call on the returning Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford for their trip to Switzerland, will be desperate to erase the memory of United's spineless last-16 exit against Sevilla last season - a far cry from the free-flowing attacking football under former manager Alex Ferguson.

Tournament debutants Young Boys are the only team to boast a perfect record in the Swiss Super League after six games.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE