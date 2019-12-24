Guardiola 'thanks' league for hectic schedule

LONDON • Manchester City have lodged several complaints with the Premier League over their Christmas fixture list. They will play two games in less than 48 hours and have only two clear days before returning to the pitch.

The English champions are one of five clubs - along with Leicester, Bournemouth, Wolves and Newcastle - facing two games inside 48 hours.

Wolves' turnaround is the tightest at 44 hours and 45 minutes, though most clubs are playing two games across three days.

Only Arsenal, Chelsea, Sheffield United and Liverpool - who have played two games in four days en route to winning their first Club World Cup in Qatar - have avoided this.

After City play at Wolves on Friday, they host Sheffield United, who will have had a 75-hour break, on Sunday and Everton four days later.

Pep Guardiola's men and Wolves have a five-day break after this weekend's games, at least one more than everybody else, but must then play four games in eight days, including the FA Cup third-round tie.

"I wrote a letter to the Premier League to say, 'Thank you,'" said the City manager, with the club also known to have made verbal complaints. "We're going to the fridge after Wolves to get ready for Sheffield United."

Yet this is not the level of conspiracy theory in which Jose Mourinho would habitually indulge during his time sparring with Guardiola when they were managers of Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Third-placed City have 38 points from 18 league games, but have played one match more than runaway leaders Liverpool, who hold an 11-point lead over their rivals.

Calling the possibility of reeling in the Reds in the second half of the season as "unrealistic", Guardiola added: "Next season will be better, I'm pretty sure of that.

"We have to try to win our games, secure Champions League for next season."

