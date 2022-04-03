Guardiola ready to 'fight' as City maintain lead over Reds

LONDON • Five minutes at Turf Moor were all it took for Kevin de Bruyne to push Manchester City back to the top of the Premier League table yesterday.

Pep Guardiola's men were momentarily in second spot after Liverpool's 2-0 win over Watford in the early kick-off, but a 2-0 victory at Burnley ensured they were back at where they want to be.

The results meant that City are now on 73 points, one more than the Reds, whom they host in a potential title decider next Sunday.

"We scored early on so that helped us a lot," said Guardiola on Premier League Productions.

"The next Premier League game we will play against Liverpool. We know they are going to win almost all the games, hopefully not the next one, but we will try to do the same. We will fight.

"The opponent is so tough and good and they said we will make a proper battle and we accept that."

With so much at stake, de Bruyne did not waste time and found the roof of the net in the fifth minute from a Raheem Sterling assist.

Ilkay Gundogan then made it 2-0 20 minutes later, converting a first-time shot from inside the box.

Guardiola will now be turning his attention to the Champions League quarter-final, first-leg clash with reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid at the Etihad on Tuesday before the big home clash with Liverpool next weekend.

City are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games against the Reds - two wins, two draws - with their last meeting a 2-2 stalemate at Anfield.

Elsewhere, third-placed Chelsea failed to clinch their sixth consecutive league victory when they were stunned 4-1 by Brentford at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring in the 48th minute with a long-range shot after collecting a pass from N'Golo Kante.

But the Blues' lead did not last long, as Vitaly Janelt equalised just two minutes later. Thomas Tuchel's men almost immediately found themselves trailing 2-1 in the 54th minute, as Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for Brentford since he joined in January.

Janelt then scored his second of the day in the 60th minute as Chelsea capitulated in just 12 minutes after Rudiger's opener.

Yoane Wissa made it four for Brentford in the 87th minute.

Separately, the Chelsea Supporters' Trust said yesterday that 77 per cent of its members do not support the Ricketts family's bid for the club, in the wake of a fan backlash over previous racist remarks by members of the family.

American bank Raine Group is overseeing the sale and the winning bidder must also be approved by the government.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS