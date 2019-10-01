Guardiola rallies City's home support

LONDON • Pep Guardiola's conundrum over how best to fill the void left by the injured Aymeric Laporte is not getting any easier, but the Manchester City boss knows he has to keep faith in his makeshift backline until the January transfer window opens.

At his pre-match press conference yesterday, the Spaniard confirmed Fernandinho would again partner Nicolas Otamendi in the centre of defence, playing down concerns over the 34-year-old's unconvincing display against Everton over the weekend and his ability to cope with a demanding workload.

Last season, Guardiola was careful not to overplay the Brazil midfielder, but with only one recognised fit centre-back in Otamendi - John Stones is out until next month - and with only untested youngsters like Eric Garcia as backup, he will have to play his fourth game in two weeks when the English champions take on Croatia's champions Dinamo Zagreb at home in Group C today.

"If he is fit, he can play (twice a week)," Guardiola said of Fernandinho's well-being. "It depends on him in terms of physical regeneration. When Stones is back, we will have an alternative. Last season, he started to struggle towards the end of the season. The previous season, he played every three days."

Spain midfielder Rodri, however, does not want to use their spate of defensive injuries as an "excuse" for City, who won their Champions League opener 3-0 at Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk.

"We have enough players to fit this problem," he said. "We have players who can play in many positions like Fernandinho and (Oleksandr) Zinchenko. It's a tough time for the team, but it will make us stronger."

But while City currently have a stop-gap defence, they still enjoy an abundance of riches up front and in Riyad Mahrez, they have a player who is starting to live up to his £60 million (S$102.1 million) price tag when he moved from Leicester last season.

The Algeria winger took time to settle at the Etihad, but has now been directly involved in 17 goals in his past 17 starts in all competitions for City, leading Guardiola to praise his "decisive, clinical" qualities.

On Mahrez, who has maintained his form after firing his country to the Africa Cup of Nations trophy in July, he said: "Defensively, his commitment is higher this season and offensively, every time he has the ball, you have a feeling he is going to create something.

"Hopefully, he can maintain that level for a long time."

Guardiola also called on his players to "seduce" their fans, who have not always turned out in droves for the Champions League. City have only once made it to the semi-finals, with their manager hoping for home support to replicate the swashbuckling style, which has seen them win two straight league titles, in Europe.

"For the fans the Premier League in England is the most exciting. We know as a club," the Spaniard said. "We made a poll and people prefer by far a third (to win the) Premier League than to win the Champions League. But this competition is nice too and our fans, they have to live this competition like a dream.

"The only way is to say to the fans, 'Come to the stadium and support us because these guys deserve it.' The only way... is winning games and playing good."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

