Guardiola prepares for title race to go down to the wire

LONDON • Liverpool are on a dangerous run of form in the Premier League but Manchester City will do everything they can to stay one step ahead, City manager Pep Guardiola said on Saturday as the title race heats up in the final weeks of the season.

Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Watford in the day's early kick-off moved Jurgen Klopp's side to the summit - the first time this year - for a few hours before City beat Burnley 2-0 to reclaim top spot with a one-point cushion.

With both sides winning, the scene is now set for a mouth-watering clash between the two contenders at the Etihad on Sunday in a game that could decide the title race.

The Reds are the most in-form team in the English top flight after reeling off 10 successive victories, while defending champions City are second in the form table with seven wins and two draws from their past 10 matches.

Regardless of Sunday's result, Guardiola expects the title race to go down to the final day, just like the 2018-19 season, when his side edged out Liverpool by a point.

"The next Premier League game we will play against Liverpool so we know they are going to win almost all the games - hopefully not the next one - but we will try to do the same," the Catalan said.

"When you arrive in May challenging to lift the title, it means you have had an incredible season. Being here is because we work a lot and we have done that every single season.

"That is a lot of credit for the whole organisation. We will fight. The opponent is so tough and good, but they said we will make a proper battle and we accept that.

"People say 'experience' when you are old but it works when you get good lessons and you learn from them. What you have done in the past doesn't mean it will happen again. Every game will be like this. We need to play these games with this target and we will try."

Both teams have just eight games left although City, on paper, have an easier run-in.

They face the likes of Watford, Brighton, Leeds and Newcastle and their hardest game appears to be a trip to West Ham on the penultimate weekend of the season.