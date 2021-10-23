Guardiola not too bothered by tough, physical Brighton

LONDON • Although it is still early in the Premier League season, the Seagulls find themselves soaring in fourth place and hard tackling could be a factor contributing to their surprising position eight games into the campaign.

Brighton have been shown more yellow cards (22) than any other side in the league, with no player picking up more bookings than defender Joel Veltman (four).

Graham Potter's men host champions Manchester City today and his counterpart Pep Guardiola is not too concerned about facing a tough and physical Brighton side.

"No. I don't talk to players about that (Brighton yellow card record)," said the City boss, who has a fully fit squad.

"I enjoy watching Brighton, it's an exceptional team. I know exactly the game we're going to face and the players know."

Brighton hope to extend a five-game unbeaten run that includes two wins. They have also had just one defeat in their last nine Premier League battles on home soil.

City have taken 17 points from the last 21 and they now occupy third spot in the standings behind Liverpool and leaders Chelsea.

Separately, five supporters of Belgian club Brugge were charged on Thursday after a violent attack left a City fan fighting for his life.

The 63-year-old fan, a Belgian national, was badly beaten at a motorway service station after Tuesday's Champions League game in the Belgian city.

He remains in a coma, in "a stable condition", media reported.

The five suspects, four men in their 20s and one in his 40s, appeared before a judge on Thursday who charged them all with "culpable negligence".

Two of the five face more serious charges, one being accused of "theft with aggravated violence", the other of "wilful assault and battery", prosecutors said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

