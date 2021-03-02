Guardiola not ready to rest on laurels

LONDON • With 20 wins in all competitions, Manchester City have broken the record for most consecutive victories by an English top-flight club, for a start.

If they go on to beat Wolves at home today, they will be two games shy of matching Bayern Munich's 23-match winning streak - set last season - the best record of any club in Europe's "Big Five" leagues.

City can also extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 15 points as closest challengers Manchester United play a day later at Crystal Palace.

With the Red Devils travelling to the Etihad on Sunday, Pep Guardiola's men are on the cusp of turning the rest of the top-flight campaign into a procession.

However, the Catalan yesterday insisted at his pre-match press conference that the season was not yet done with 12 games left to play.

"There are still 36 points to play for and in England, every team can lose and lose and lose games in a row in one week," he said.

"As a team, we have to play well and run a lot without the ball to get the points to be close to the champions at the end.

"Tomorrow we have a tough opponent in Wolves, then United. After, Southampton, then Fulham, who are playing very well. When you have 10 points left or 12 or 15, it is another issue but 36 is a lot."

There will be no letting up from Guardiola's side though, with history to be made. Should City get through this week, they will be within five games of equalling the world record set by Welsh side The New Saints (27 wins in 2016-17).

When told of the records his side are within sight of, Guardiola challenged his players to keep up their form.

"It will be an incredible question, will be a nice answer at the end of the season," he said. "We are delighted with what we've done, we can't deny it. No team has done it before which shows how difficult it is."

Wolves did the league double over City last season but few are expecting a similar upset, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side in 12th place and struggling for goals amid the long-term absence of main striker Raul Jimenez.

But Guardiola has not forgotten how hard his team were pushed last year, warning of a potential banana skin.

"The history against them dictates and shows us how tough it will be tomorrow and we know it perfectly," he added.

"I want to see the team still focused on the job we have to do. We have two ways to view what is happening, we will see what we have done and reflect on that or keep doing things and take three more points. If you want to take the crown, you have to win. No one is champion in March."

