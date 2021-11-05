Guardiola lauds 'special' Cancelo after assist treble

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lauded the special ability of right-back Joao Cancelo after his three assists in the 4-1 defeat of Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Portuguese international set up the opener for Phil Foden, then provided the perfect cross for Riyad Mahrez to restore their lead early in the second half after their opponents had hit back via an own goal by John Stones.

Cancelo, who was up and down the wing the entire night at the Etihad, also fed substitute Gabriel Jesus a goal with the last kick of the game. Raheem Sterling was their other scorer.

"He has been playing incredibly well all season," Guardiola said.

"Of course, he sometimes has to improve his quality. He has highs and lows, but he has a special ability to do something good."

City had been going through a blip ahead of this game - losing two in a row in all competitions - so the Catalan was pleased with the response from his players.

"Fully deserved. I liked how we played. After conceding, we dropped a little bit, but the second half was really good," he said.

"When you're at Manchester City, you realise nobody will help you.

"Everything to do, we've done it. All the titles I won before were because I was at big clubs. Absolutely, the pleasure is higher (here)."

Victory lifted City top of Group A with nine points, one more than Paris Saint-Germain, and they now need one point to advance to the knockout phase for the ninth successive season.

With progress almost assured, Guardiola said thoughts would now quickly turn to tomorrow's Manchester derby against United at Old Trafford.

On the Premier League blockbuster clash, he added: "I know the game against United is the most important thing.

"We are going to create a good environment but you cannot imagine how important today was.

"We have done two fantastic games (against Brugge) and now we think about United."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS