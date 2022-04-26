Guardiola juggles the pack to neutralise Real attack

MANCHESTER • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he is "sure players will play in positions they aren't used" to in their Champions League semi-final, first leg against Real Madrid at the Etihad today.

Joao Cancelo is suspended while Kyle Walker and John Stones will face late fitness tests, meaning City do not have a senior player who has played at right-back.

Walker has missed the last three games with an ankle injury while fellow England defender Stones, a centre-back who has deputised on the right, missed Saturday's 5-1 Premier League win over Watford due to a muscular injury.

Said Guardiola: "Tonight, tomorrow, we decide the line-up. I wait for the training session to see how they feel. I'm sure players will play in positions they aren't used but they will do their best."

On Stones and Walker, he added: "They are doubts, they didn't train for the last week to 10 days and John since Brighton (last Wednesday)."

The Spaniard reiterated the importance of defensive solidity, with his side yet to concede in the knockout stage. He said: "The two games against Sporting, first game against Atletico, we played to not concede. The second leg we could have conceded, they were better. We have to defend well."

Real came back from two goals down on aggregate with 30 minutes left against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.

In the quarter-finals, they looked dead and buried having trailed 3-0 in the 75th minute of the second leg against Chelsea and 4-3 down on aggregate, but again managed to salvage the tie.

City forward Gabriel Jesus, who scored four goals against Watford, was asked by Spanish daily Marca how to stop Real's comebacks. He said: "You can't stop this. Real Madrid, not only the club but also almost all of their players, have a lot of experience in the Champions League knockout stages. And that is important, of course.

"But we also believe in ourselves. Last year we reached the final and unfortunately we lost, but we got there."

Fellow striker Raheem Sterling shares that belief, saying: "They have scored some vital late goals but we have players who can play in high pressure games. We'll be fine."

City will have to be wary of Karim Benzema, who has scored hat-tricks against PSG and Chelsea.

He has 12 goals in the competition this season, one behind top scorer Robert Lewandowski. The 34-year-old Frenchman is an early Ballon d'Or favourite after scoring 39 goals in 40 games this season.

City midfielder Rodri told Spanish publication Sport: "He is in the best moment of his career... He understands the game like no one else and makes the team improve in everything, and obviously the key goals he has scored this season.

"You see him play and you think 'wow'. He makes his team feel comfortable on the ball... as (Carlo) Ancelotti says, he is the perfect modern striker."

Real also have injury worries with defender David Alaba and midfielder Casemiro doubtful.

MAN CITY V REAL

Singtel Ch128 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am