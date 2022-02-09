Guardiola in no hurry to sign new Man City deal

LONDON • Pep Guardiola yesterday said there was no other reason why he has stayed on as Manchester City manager for so long, other than the fact his team keep winning but he is in no rush to sign a new deal.

The Spaniard's contract runs out at the end of next season, and should he see that through, Guardiola will have been in charge of City for seven seasons, three campaigns more than he oversaw at his boyhood club Barcelona. He also spent just three years at Bayern Munich.

City are on course for their fourth Premier League title in five years under Guardiola.

They are top of the standings, nine points clear of second-placed Liverpool, going into their clash with Brentford at the Etihad today.

Both the City board and his players are reportedly keen to tie down the 51-year-old, but while Guardiola yesterday expressed how comfortable he was in the hot seat, he is not ready to put pen to paper just yet.

At his pre-match press conference, he said: "I am here so long because we won a lot and we're winning a lot. Otherwise, I will not be here in front of you after six seasons.

"We are comfortable - both the club and myself. And that's why we continue. We still have a one year and a half contract, which is a lot of time considering how world football is. We see how many managers were sacked, not just here in England, but everywhere.

"So that's why I'm just thinking about the next game as one year and a half is a lot of time in football."

Guardiola also made light of videos circulating on social media showing several City players, notably Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez, outside a bar in Manchester on Sunday night.

Grealish was reportedly refused entry to an establishment for being "too drunk" but his manager insisted the trio's behaviour was "perfect".

"I'm so upset because they didn't invite me," he joked. "The video didn't show what did or didn't happen. All of them were perfect, but they will be fined because they didn't invite me."

Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus is the only player doubtful for the Brentford game due to injury.

Separately, Tottenham host Southampton today, with Antonio Conte saying Harry Kane's form was never a major cause for concern. Before his appointment in November, the England captain had netted just once in the league. It was a puzzling drop in form for last season's Golden Boot winner but the striker looks to have recovered his mojo with seven goals in his last 11 games in all competitions.

On Kane, Conte yesterday said he was never worried as "we're talking about a world-class striker". Eric Dier, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga will miss the Saints clash because of injury.

REUTERS

MAN CITY V BRENTFORD

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3.45am