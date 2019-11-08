Guardiola has faith in Bravo for Anfield

MILAN • Manchester City may be without Ederson for their mammoth Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday because of a muscular problem that forced him off at half-time against Atalanta.

In their 1-1 Champions League draw on Wednesday night, the Brazil international was seen limping after the match and manager Pep Guardiola admitted he did not know if his first-choice goalkeeper would make the trip to Anfield.

However, he had no concerns over having to start reserve Claudio Bravo if required against the Premier League leaders.

On the Chile No. 1, who replaced Ederson, he said: "He's an incredible, experienced professional.

"If Ederson is ready, he is going to play. If not, we will play Claudio. We trust him. Why should I doubt any players I have in my squad?"

Guardiola's positivity came even after Bravo's misjudgment led to his 81st-minute dismissal at the San Siro, which Inter and AC Milan share. Atalanta are not playing at their Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in Bergamo because it is not up to Uefa standards.

Bravo brought down Josip Ilicic outside the box for his second red card at City, with the first coming against former club Barcelona three years ago. And the rash behaviour does not bode well ahead of what could be his first Premier League start since May 2018.

England defender Kyle Walker, brought on for Riyad Mahrez, replaced Bravo in goal and he made one stop from a free kick.

It was just one of two shots on target managed by Atalanta, who equalised just after the break through Mario Pasalic to record their first Champions League point, prompting Guardiola to likened the game as "going to the dentist".

The Spaniard, whose team remain top of Group C on 10 points, five ahead of Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk who drew 3-3, also praised Walker's unforeseen cameo. He added: "It's really, really tough and we knew that it would be. It was a great performance in every sense."

Walker also saw the funny side of things, tweeting afterwards that he "will stick to playing outfield though".

THE GUARDIAN