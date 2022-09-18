Guardiola hails Grealish

LONDON - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola called it an "incredible victory" on Saturday, as Jack Grealish scored his first goal this season and Erling Haaland extended his record-breaking hot-streak to lead the team to a 3-0 Premier League win at 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Guardiola's side needed just 56 seconds to take the lead at Molineux as Grealish finally enjoyed a day to remember after a difficult time since joining City from Aston Villa in 2021.

Haaland doubled City's advantage with his 14th goal in 10 games in all competitions following a £51 million (S$81.9 million) move from Borussia Dortmund that already appears a bargain. It was also his 100th goal in his last 99 games in all competitions since leaving Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

Wolves lost any chance of a fightback when Nathan Collins was sent off for an ugly stomach-high foul on Grealish in the first half.

Phil Foden capped off City's win as the Premier League champions moved to the top of the table on 17 points, two ahead of Arsenal, who travel to Brentford on Sunday.

"The game started really well for us with the two goals and the red card and after the Champions League (2-1 home win over Dortmund) to come here at 12.30pm with the quality they have - they can keep the ball and transitions are fast - it was an incredible victory," Guardiola said on BT Sport.

"We struggled a lot after half-time until Phil's goal, so we have to give a lot of credit to Wolves.

"Jack played really good. Hopefully he can make a good international performance and come back fit. Fingers crossed all the players come back fit but it is important for them ahead of the World Cup but hopefully they come back good, ready for the (Manchester) derby (in October)."

Guardiola said last week that the "exceptional" Haaland was the "perfect" person to manage because his personality ensured he always remains hungry to improve.

But the Spaniard may run out of superlatives to describe the 22-year-old Norwegian if he continues this astonishing run.

Haaland was named Premier League Player of the Month for August after his blistering start to the season and he is already making his case for the September award.