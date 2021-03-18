Guardiola hails Dias, Stones partnership

BUDAPEST • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola heaped praise on his first-choice centre-back pairing of Ruben Dias and John Stones after Tuesday's 2-0 Champions League last-16, second-leg win over Borussia Monchengladbach, saying their solid partnership was a key factor in the club's stellar campaign.

The runaway Premier League leaders marched into the quarter-finals of Europe's elite club competition for a fourth straight season via first-half strikes by Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan for a 4-0 aggregate victory.

Guardiola's side have now kept seven successive clean sheets in the Champions League since conceding in their opening group-stage game in October, with more than 11 hours of football played.

"We just conceded one goal against Porto and that is quite impressive," the Spaniard said. "You can't deny that Ruben and John made an incredible step forward for the team this season.

"We defend with the ball. That is the most important thing - that when the opponent arrives, we are solid enough."

City were knocked out by Liverpool, Tottenham and Lyon in their last three quarter-final appearances and Guardiola admitted that there was pressure on him to deliver the only trophy the club have yet to win since the 2008 Abu Dhabi takeover.

"Since the first year I arrived, they (the owners) told me that you have to win the Champions League," he said. "It is always on our shoulders but I'm not concerned about that.

"If you deserve it in football, you go through. I'm not thinking about getting to the semi-finals. I'm thinking about playing a good first leg (in the quarter-finals) and then a good second leg.

"It was a good performance, in control for the 90 minutes."

The draw for the rest of the competition will be held tomorrow.

City, who have won 24 of their last 25 matches on all fronts, have reached the last four only once, in 2015-16 under Chilean boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Guardiola's men are 14 points clear of second-placed Manchester United (57) in the Premier League and travel to Everton on Saturday for the FA Cup quarter-finals.

They return to top-flight action on April 3 at Leicester.

REUTERS