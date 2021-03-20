Guardiola focused only on Everton

LONDON • Pep Guardiola has often adopted a "one-game-at-a-time" mantra and it was clear to see that, despite the Champions League draw yesterday and the possibility of winning a quadruple this season, his mind was only on Everton.

The Manchester City manager will take his side to Goodison Park today to take on the Toffees in the FA Cup quarter-finals and he was keen to show that he has identified the strengths and weaknesses of his opponents.

"You have to realise how they play, how we can find spaces, control set pieces because they have a master with (Gylfi) Sigurdsson, and tough players like (Michael) Keane and (Yerry) Mina and (Dominic) Calvert-Lewin," he said yesterday.

"The quality of players are there. They're doing well in the league, fighting for the Champions League, they have shown how good they have done.

"But it's another opportunity for us to go through and go into the (international) break a good job done. We know how important the FA Cup is in this country."

When asked about Borussia Dortmund, City's opponents in the Champions League quarter-finals, Guardiola said: "I didn't see much this season because we don't have time to watch other competitions, but this international break we will have a chance. Dortmund is a real good team."

The Bundesliga outfit's biggest attacking threat is Erling Haaland, who has scored 31 goals in 30 games in all competitions this season, and Guardiola was wary of the 20-year-old striker.

He said: "The numbers speak for itself. One of the best strikers in the world at his age. I saw a few games, the highlights, the numbers are impressive. I know the quality of this player, everybody knows."

City are chasing an unprecedented quadruple this campaign.

They look certain to win the Premier League title after moving 14 points clear at the top and have a League Cup final date with Tottenham next month.

Today, they have an opportunity to reach the FA Cup semi-finals for the fourth time in the City boss' five-year reign.

EVERTON V MAN CITY Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 1.25am

With Nathan Ake now back in the squad and fully fit, Guardiola has no injury concerns at all and City are favourites for the clash.

Everton have not won a major trophy since the 1995 FA Cup and they go into the game after two successive league defeats.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has highlighted City's tactical flexibility and warned his players to be more aware.

The Italian said: "Sometimes they build up with three, sometimes with two, sometimes their right-back goes to play as a holding midfielder.

"Sometimes they don't play with a centre-forward, they play with a No. 10 as a centre-forward, so the identity of City is not clear.

"What doesn't change is their principles of keeping the ball, having possession, showing their quality. The principles never change."

Everton will be without their first two goalkeeping choices in Jordan Pickford and Robin Olsen, so Joao Virginia, 21, will be in goal.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Rodriguez, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin remain out, but Mina is "100 per cent fit" according to Ancelotti.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE