Guardiola eyes FA Cup over EPL title

LONDON • Pep Guardiola has admitted he will prioritise Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final against Newcastle over today's Premier League match at Chelsea.

With Liverpool closing in on the Premier League title and a top-four finish almost certain, the City manager confirmed that the two remaining competitions his side will feature in are more important than top-flight games.

City, who have already lifted the League Cup this season, travel to St James' Park on Sunday. The Champions League - the prize they most covet - resumes in August, with City leading Real Madrid 2-1 after the first leg of their last-16 tie.

"We cannot deny we have one eye on Newcastle," said Guardiola.

"Chelsea is a prestigious game for us, but Newcastle is a final. The team selection will depend on physical condition of the players. We take a look at what will come next, not just the game against Chelsea."

If Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace yesterday, City will need to beat Chelsea to prolong the title race.

But Chelsea manager Frank Lampard revealed he could not care less about the league title as they seek to secure their own Champions League qualification.

"I have had absolutely no thought of Liverpool's situation, it makes no odds to us at all," he said.

"We can only look at what this match means for us."

Chelsea are fourth in the standings with 51 points from 30 games, five clear of fifth-placed Manchester United before the Red Devils' match against Sheffield United yesterday. City are second on 63 points, 20 behind runaway leaders Liverpool with eight rounds left.

City have made the most impressive return of all the Premier League teams since the competition resumed after the coronavirus-enforced stoppage.

They enjoyed comprehensive victories over Arsenal and Burnley, scoring eight goals without reply, despite Guardiola making eight changes between the games.

"Still the team is not fit for players to play 90 minutes every three days. This is not going to happen," he said. "We have some kicks after the game, which is normal. You have to see day by day how we can avoid injuries."

City have already suffered one significant injury setback since the return, with striker Sergio Aguero ready to undergo knee surgery in Barcelona today. The club's record scorer is expected to miss the rest of the domestic season, but could return to play a part in the Champions League.

Guardiola said City had plenty of options, with main striker Gabriel Jesus fit and ready and Raheem Sterling also able to slot into the role.

REUTERS

CHELSEA V MAN CITY

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3.15am