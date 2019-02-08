Guardiola expects twists in title race

LONDON • While Manchester City are back on top of the Premier League - at least until Saturday - manager Pep Guardiola is not expecting anything like a repeat of last season's procession to the title.

After a 2-0 win at Everton on Wednesday, courtesy of strikes from Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus, City are ahead of Liverpool on goal difference.

Last term, City won the title by 19 points and such was their lead during the latter stages that it was a case of when, not if, they would be crowned champions.

Yet with Jurgen Klopp's challengers having a game in hand and Tottenham just five points behind the front runners, Guardiola knows that their return to the pinnacle of English football's top flight for the first time since Dec 8 means little in the grand scheme of things.

The City manager told reporters: "We are leaders, but 12 games to play, a lot of games.

"We are going to drop points, hopefully less than the other teams. I don't think any team will win all 12 games.



Gabriel Jesus getting his head to the ball ahead of Everton's Kurt Zouma and Jordan Pickford, sealing Manchester City's 2-0 win on Wednesday, and top spot in the Premier League. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



"We have (played) one more game than Liverpool and, if they win (their game in hand), we are not top.

JAN 19: -7

Liverpool's 4-3 win over Crystal Palace puts them seven points ahead of Manchester City, the biggest lead they would hold over the champions. FEB 4: -3

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini does his old team a favour when his side hold Liverpool to a 1-1 draw, giving City the chance to go top again. FEB 6: 0

City's 2-0 win at Goodison Park, their second straight in the league, propels them to the top on goal difference, ending the Reds' 10-week stay at the summit, albeit temporarily.

"But being top is much better. Liverpool has to play this game. I don't think too much about that but, four or five days ago, we could have been seven points behind, it is a lesson to never give up.

"Goodison Park, 2-0, we have to be happy. In terms of consistency, we didn't concede one shot on target. To score in the last minute of the first half helped us a lot.

"We are not the tallest team in the world so we don't expect to score from set pieces, but (assistant coach) Mikel Arteta works a lot on them. I am so satisfied."

Guardiola's men are two-thirds through a testing week and, having secured maximum points from their previous two league matches, they will now seek to cap an impressive run against Chelsea at the Etihad on Sunday.

There will, however, be little respite for City with the games coming in thick and fast.

After this weekend, the champions have to play four more times before the end of this month, including the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Schalke, and Guardiola admitted the fixture congestion "demands a lot of stress".

But, for now, the 48-year-old is just delighted with the way City regained the initiative in the title race despite their damaging loss at Newcastle last week.

He said: "We have a game every three days for three months. I don't know how far we will get, maybe we will die on the road, but we are trying. We have an incredible test on Sunday against Chelsea."

The Spaniard also cranked up the pressure on the Reds by indulging in mind games and suggested that cross-town rivals Manchester United were capable of doing them a favour.

He added: "Liverpool have to go to Old Trafford (on Feb 24)."

That Sunday, City will be at Wembley to face the Blues in the League Cup final. The Cup holders remain the only English team capable of securing an unprecedented quadruple this season.

