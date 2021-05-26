Guardiola dedicates manager award to players and staff

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was named the Manager of the Year on Monday by the League Managers Association (LMA) for leading his side to their third English Premier League title in four years.

City finished 12 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United and won their fourth consecutive League Cup, beating Tottenham 1-0 at Wembley last month.

Guardiola's team will also take on Chelsea in the Champions League final in Porto on Saturday with the chance of landing their first European Cup.

It was the second time the Catalan had won the award, having previously been recognised during City's record-breaking 2017-18 campaign, when they won the league title, became the first top-flight club to record 100 points and sealed the League Cup.

The accolade came just days after it was announced that City and Portugal defender Ruben Dias had been voted the Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association.

Guardiola pipped Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, Norwich's Daniel Farke, Chelsea women's manager Emma Hayes, West Ham's David Moyes and Brendan Rodgers of Leicester to the Alex Ferguson Trophy.

"I am delighted to win this award for the second time, but an award like this is only possible if a manager is surrounded by top professionals," he said.

"My players have been fantastic - their dedication and professionalism never waver, even in a season that has been the most challenging we have ever faced. And my staff are also deserving of the highest praise.

"The award is dedicated and shared with them."

Ferguson, the multiple trophy-winning former manager of Manchester United, and now an LMA committee member, paid tribute to Guardiola, saying: "As well as being a truly gifted manager and leader, you always display admirable humility and composure, and I am sure your family must be very proud of you."

Hayes became the first manager from the women's game to be among the top-six contenders for the Manager of the Year award.

While she did not win, the Briton still secured the Women's Super League Manager of the Year after guiding the Blues to consecutive league titles, a League Cup triumph and their first Champions League final, where they were beaten 4-0 by Barcelona earlier this month.

