Guardiola aims to reach 100-pt League milepost

LONDON • Pep Guardiola is targeting 100 points to cap an "almost perfect season" after champions Manchester City set a hat-trick of Premier League records to give a fitting farewell to veteran midfielder Yaya Toure.

City's 3-1 win against Brighton at the Etihad on Wednesday took them to 97 points and 105 goals for the season as they registered their 31st win of the campaign - all three are record achievements.

Guardiola's men surpassed Chelsea's record of 103 goals, which had stood for eight years, and also eclipsed the Blues' mark of 30 league wins in one season from last term.

If City win their final match away to Southampton on Sunday, they will become the first team in the history of the English top flight to reach 100 points in one season.

Toure, who is leaving the club at the end of the season, captained the side on his final home appearance as a City player.

The 34-year-old's name was chanted throughout the contest, and the crowd also showed their appreciation for the Ivorian during a post-match presentation on the pitch involving his brother and former City team-mate Kolo.

Guardiola said: "97 points, a lot of goals, a lot of wins - that's a consequence of the season we have done. It's good.

"Now it's one more game. We're going to try for 100 points and finish this almost perfect season in the Premier League.

"It's fantastic because we did that (break the records) in the day we always will remember - the day for Yaya."

The Spaniard added that he agreed with critics who argue that City need to win more league titles to be considered the equals of the great sides of the past, including Liverpool and Manchester United.

"In terms of statistics and numbers, this season we were the best. (One day) a team will do better than us but they will have to do really good."

Danilo put City ahead and after Leonardo Ulloa had equalised for Brighton, Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho also got on the City scoresheet, with Leroy Sane providing all three assists.

