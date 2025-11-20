Guadalajara and Monterrey to host 2026 World Cup playoff tournament in March

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Guadalajara and Monterrey will stage the 2026 World Cup inter-confederation playoff tournament in March, FIFA said on Wednesday, with six nations from five confederations fighting for the last two places at the first-ever 48-team World Cup.

The tournament is scheduled for March 23-31 to decide the final two teams to qualify for the World Cup which will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Iraq (AFC), the Democratic Republic of Congo (CAF), Bolivia (CONMEBOL), New Caledonia (OFC), Jamaica and Suriname (CONCACAF) will play at the two stadiums that are also venues for the World Cup finals.

"These iconic stadiums are the perfect stages for what promises to be a thrilling event filled with passion, drama and excitement," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

"This playoff tournament offers fans the chance to be part of history-making matches in world-class cities and venues ahead of the main event which will kick off less than three months later across Canada, Mexico and the United States."

The draw for the playoff tournament will take place at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday, along with the European playoff draw. REUTERS