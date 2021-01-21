Growing shadow looms over Lampard

LONDON • The pressure is on Frank Lampard again after Chelsea fell to eighth place in the Premier League after their 2-0 defeat by Leicester City on Tuesday.

The Blues manager conceded that Leicester - who went top of the table with the win before yesterday's round of matches - were simply the better side and there was little in his team's performance.

The Foxes have a clear style of play and know how to launch their fast breaks effectively while still doing the basics right at the back.

"We were beaten by the better team. They were sharper than us, ran more than us and they looked in form - we looked out of form," Lampard said.

Too often there was a lack of intensity about Chelsea's play.

There was also a worrying lack of attentiveness in defence with full-back Reece James jogging back and failing to stick with James Maddison before the midfielder scored the second goal.

Maddison noted that their first goal, scored by Wilfred Ndidi, came from a short corner routine they had practised, in the knowledge that Chelsea have a tendency to switch off at set-pieces.

"I am worried about the slump - five losses in eight isn't where we want to be," Lampard added.

"We were in a really good place in December, second in the league. Maybe complacency set in. There's only one way out of it which is hard work."

Chelsea's hierarchy are not known for showing great patience with their managers and questions will intensify about whether Lampard is the right man for the job. Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, reportedly one of Chelsea's targets should owner Roman Abramovich fire Lampard, has said talk of his side emulating the Foxes' 2016 Premier League title win is premature.

Their points tally this season is similar to their total when they won the title. In that campaign, they were second to Arsenal with 39 points at the midway point, while they now have just one point fewer from the same number of matches.

"I don't really think about it," Rodgers insisted. "The quality of Manchester City, Liverpool are the champions and Manchester United have been great. For Leicester to be up with the level of teams who are there makes me really happy."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS