Philadelphia pitches itself as low-cost US World Cup choice

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Workers prepare the field at Lincoln Financial Field, one of the stadiums hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia is presenting itself as the US World Cup host city that is offering fans the best value for money, with affordable transport, accommodation and food while other venues are pilloried for gouging supporters.

Fan groups have criticised plans to charge US$150 per person for a short roundtrip to the New Jersey stadium near New York that will host the tournament’s final match on July 19.

By contrast, fans travelling to the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on the US East Coast will be charged just US$2.90 to reach the venue on the subway.

“We want to make sure that it is accessible and affordable for fans,” Philadelphia Chief Deputy Mayor Vanessa Garrett Harley said on April 28.

“If we price the transportation at some exorbitant rate, then you have already shut out a whole class of folks.”

The US has 11 venues holding matches at the World Cup, which it is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico.

Fears of sky-high costs have led FIFA to announce an extra US$100 million to help the 48 participating teams cover the expense of being in North America, after federations raised the alarm over potential financial losses.

Astronomical ticket prices, far exceeding those charged in Qatar in 2022, have also drawn the ire of fans already facing elevated costs, particularly in megacities New York and Los Angeles.

For the many supporters expected to travel without match tickets, the “City of Brotherly Love” says it will offer a free fan festival for the World Cup’s 39-day duration.

A daily crowd of 15,000 will have space to watch matches and sample local food and entertainment at Philadelphia’s Lemon Hill. In addition, with negative headlines about soaring hotel prices elsewhere in the country, Philadelphia is looking to capitalize.

An investigation by The Athletic found that hotel room prices in Houston jumped 457 per cent for the Texas city’s first World Cup fixture, compared to 198 per cent in Philadelphia.

“You can still get a (mid-range) hotel in Philadelphia over July 4 for about US$400 a night – US$200 for a basic room,” said Anne Ryan, deputy secretary at the Pennsylvania Tourism Office.

She touted the low transport costs for spectators, the free fan festival and “that you’re not going to be price gouged when it comes to hotels” as making Philadelphia the best value US venue.

Meanwhile, an industry expert has warned that the soaring ticket prices at the World Cup will expose fans to cyber fraud and scams as they are attracted by fakes in the mistaken belief they have bagged a bargain.

“Large gatherings like a World Cup are a scammer’s dream,” said Nuno Sebastiao, the CEO and co-founder of Feedzai which works with banks around the world to prevent financial crime.

“The cost of these events, it’s fairly high. People are always trying to get a good deal somehow. And that’s what these criminals prey on.” AFP, REUTERS



