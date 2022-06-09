Gritty Aussies need to improve

MELBOURNE • Australia and their embattled coach live to fight another day, and Graham Arnold has warned his team that they will have to "improve more" if they want to be in Qatar for the World Cup in November.

The Socceroos' 2-1 win against the United Arab Emirates in Doha on Tuesday keeps them in the hunt for a fifth straight World Cup appearance, though they must first get past Peru in an inter-continental play-off next Monday.

The victory was hardly a convincing way to advance, their late winner coming off a deflected Ajdin Hrustic volley, but it fits the pattern of a team who have relied more on grit than class at the sharp end of qualification.

"I was probably 50 per cent happy with our team," Arnold said.

"I think there's a lot of improvement still. We need to improve more. But we have had good preparation... there was more cohesion with our play and after this game, I expect we will be even better against Peru."

Midfielder Jackson Irvine put Australia ahead in the 53rd minute, but they barely had time to celebrate as Caio Canedo, a Brazilian who first got a Timor-Leste passport and then qualified for the UAE in 2020, blasted home from close range just four minutes later.

The game seemed destined for extra time before Hrustic's 84th-minute left-footed volley took a big deflection to find the net.

"We conceded a goal and we shouldn't have," said the midfielder. "But we kept going, kept fighting and we took our chance, and the goal for Australia was for all the boys, for the staff, because we have been through a lot and it hasn't been easy."

Arnold has largely shouldered the blame for Australia's qualifying troubles while personally struggling with Covid-19 on two separate occasions and losing a string of players to the virus.

In another setback, he lost key playmaker Tom Rogic, who pulled out of Tuesday's play-off due to personal reasons which Arnold admitted he was not privy to.

Further challenges loom at the Al Rayyan Stadium as he prepares to take on world No. 22 Peru, ranked 20 places higher than his team.

Forward Adam Taggart has a thigh strain and may not be available, while defender Trent Sainsbury has a sore knee but a better prognosis than Taggart.

The Socceroos' defence also still looks shaky and will face a massive task to keep out an attack-minded Peru.

But Australia have become accustomed to scraping through to World Cups and advanced through the play-off route to Russia in 2018 under former boss Ange Postecoglou.

"The old Aussie DNA was backs to the wall. We liked that. We liked being the underdog. We liked people saying that we have no chance," added Arnold.

"Sometimes you don't play well but you can still win by fighting, running and chasing, being aggressive. That can also be a success."

UAE had been looking to qualify for the World Cup for only the second time since their debut in 1990.

Their Argentinian coach, Rodolfo Arruabarrena, said his players "lacked the stamina in the last 15 minutes".

New Zealand take on Costa Rica on Tuesday to decide the final qualifier for the tournament that runs from Nov 21 to Dec 18.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE