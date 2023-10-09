Griezmann's late penalty earns Atletico 2-1 win over Sociedad

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scores their second goal from the penalty spot
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann in action
Atletico Madrid's Mario Hermoso in action with Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino
MADRID - Antoine Griezmann scored a late penalty to give Atletico Madrid a 2-1 LaLiga home win over Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Atletico, who have a game in hand, moved up to 19 points from eight games and are fourth in the standings, five points behind leaders Real Madrid.

The hosts dominated from the start and Samuel Lino opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a tidy finish from close range.

Wasteful Atletico missed several chances and Real Sociedad grabbed an equaliser through a Mikel Oyarzabal strike following a 73rd-minute counter-attack.

Atletico were given a lifeline when the referee spotted a handball by Sociedad's Carlos Fernandez in the 86th minute and Griezmann slotted home the penalty to earn his side the three points. REUTERS

