Griezmann to France's rescue

GROUP F

Hungary 1

France 1

BUDAPEST • France coach Didier Deschamps admitted that Hungary played their hearts out, after his world champions needed a second-half equaliser from Antoine Griezmann to secure a 1-1 draw in their Euro 2020 Group F clash in Budapest yesterday.

The result put France on four points to provisionally top the group until Portugal, who beat Hungary 3-0 in their first game, played bottom side Germany later yesterday. The result of that match was not available at press time.

The Hungarians are in third place with a point.

"Hungary put on the match of their lives. Good for them," said Deschamps. "I'm not overjoyed with the result, but I'm satisfied.

"We didn't lose, we do have a point to add to the three we have already. It's obviously not what we hoped for but, given the context, we will take it anyway.

"There are things to improve, I never thought that we would crush everyone, even after this good first (1-0) win against Germany."

Contending with stifling temperatures in excess of 30 deg C, the hosts were dealt an early blow at a packed 65,000-strong Puskas Arena - the only tournament venue without a capacity limit.

Their skipper and most experienced scorer Adam Szalai was substituted after 26 minutes following a blow to the head.

But, roared on by a mainly Hungarian crowd, they took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Attila Fiola combined with Roland Sallai before the wing-back raced through to beat Hugo Lloris with a low shot at the near post.

Deschamps had waited until the 89th minute before making a substitute against Germany, but the introduction of Ousmane Dembele for Adrien Rabiot on the hour nearly brought an equaliser as Dembele rattled the post.

France finally equalised in the 66th minute when Kylian Mbappe stole in behind the defence to latch on to a bouncing long ball from Lloris and, though his cross was only half cleared, Euro 2016 Golden Boot winner Griezmann was on hand to score.

"That was a very average France display. Credit to the Hungarian team's performance," said former France left-back Bixente Lizarazu, a Euro 2000 winner.

"France were lucky to come back but weren't enough of a threat."

The French stay in Budapest for their final game against Portugal on Wednesday, while Hungary travel to Munich to take on Germany, still hoping to qualify for the knockout phase for a second straight European Championship.

"We achieved a fantastic result," said Hungarian hero Fiola.

"I am proud of the side, and also the fans. This is one of the most beautiful days of my life!"

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS