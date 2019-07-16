Griezmann eyes silverware, Neymar back at PSG

BARCELONA • France forward Antoine Griezmann has lamented Atletico Madrid's angry response to his acrimonious transfer to LaLiga rivals Barcelona, calling it "a pity".

The Spanish champions revealed last Friday that they had paid up his €120 million (S$183.5 million) release clause to sign the World Cup winner on a five-year deal, only for his former club to issue an official statement threatening legal action as the fee was "insufficient".

Atletico believe they have legitimate grounds to demand an additional €80 million payment - his release clause was €200 million before July 1 - as the "termination of the contract took place before the end of last season".

But, at his official presentation on Sunday at the Nou Camp, where he will wear the No. 17 jersey for Ernesto Valverde's team, he insisted that while "we reached an agreement, it changed", before calling on Atletico "to accept it".

According to Spanish daily AS, Atletico want to take the case to Fifa, as they feel that Barcelona and Griezmann should be "punished".

The former Real Sociedad front man almost signed with the Catalan giants a year ago, but instead opted to sign a new five-year deal at Atletico last year.

The top scorer at Euro 2016, who yesterday trained with his new teammates for the first time, told reporters: "I have given everything on the pitch from the beginning to the end and I feel no shame."

Griezmann, 28, added: "Now I have the challenge... to try and win the league, the (King's) Cup and the Champions League - that's what I am lacking in my honours."

His signing does, however, put Barcelona's pursuit of their former fan favourite Neymar in doubt.

The Brazil forward yesterday showed up for training at Paris Saint-Germain as he promised he would. But Barcelona will have to offload several players in order to raise funds to afford Neymar, with the French champions demanding a fee in excess of the world-record €222 million that they paid for him in the summer of 2017.

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu also admitted that the Griezmann purchase was funded by a "six-month unsecured loan for €35 million and the remaining €85 million anticipating payments yet to be received".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE