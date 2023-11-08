Griezmann and Morata at the double as Atletico thrash 10-man Celtic

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Atletico Madrid v Celtic - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - November 7, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Atletico Madrid v Celtic - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - November 7, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Riquelme in action with Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Atletico Madrid v Celtic - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - November 7, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their first goal with Rodrigo Riquelme REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Atletico Madrid v Celtic - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - November 7, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Atletico Madrid v Celtic - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - November 7, 2023 Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi in action REUTERS/Juan Medina
Updated
53 sec ago
Published
55 sec ago

MADRID - Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata both struck twice to help their side thrash 10-man Celtic 6-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Griezmann opened the scoring in the sixth minute, slotting in a low shot from the edge of the box before Celtic were reduced to 10 men when forward Daizen Maeda received a straight red card for a studs-up challenge on Atletico defender Mario Hermoso in the 23rd minute.

Morata extended the hosts' lead with a close-range finish in added time before the break and Griezmann scored the third with a brilliant volley in the 60th minute.

Substitute Samuel Lino netted the fourth with a fine curling strike into the top left corner six minutes later, before Morata blasted home an unstoppable strike from a rebound in the 76th minute and Saul Niguez wrapped up the scoring from close-range in the 85th.

Atletico went top in Group E on eight points with two games remaining, one point ahead of second-placed Lazio who beat Feyenoord 1-0 on Tuesday.

The Dutch side are third on six points with Celtic bottom on one point. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top