Football: Greenwood's drilled finish snatches point for United

Mason Greenwood came to Manchester United’s rescue yesterday as the teenage striker grabbed a late equaliser in his team’s 1-1 draw against Everton.

The 18-year-old was sent on as a second-half substitute in the 66th minute at Old Trafford and, 11 minutes later, drilled a low finish past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The Toffees had taken the lead through defender Victor Lindelof's own goal in the 36th minute, but only after a video assistant referee review.

In the other game at the Molineux Stadium, Jose Mourinho's Tottenham closed in on a Champions League spot after their 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The visitors took an early lead in the eighth minute through Lucas Moura.

Wolves thought they had snatched a point thanks to Adama Traore's strike in the 67th minute but Jan Vertonghen steered home a dramatic 91st-minute winner for the north London side.

Spurs are fifth on 26 points, three behind fourth-placed Chelsea, while United are sixth on 25 points. Leaders Liverpool are on 49 points.