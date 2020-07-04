Greenwood will go far: Solskjaer

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that "the sky is the limit" for teenage forward Mason Greenwood, who is enjoying a breakthrough season at Old Trafford.

Greenwood, 18, scored his 13th goal of the campaign in all competitions against Brighton on Tuesday, before delivering an inch-perfect cross for Bruno Fernandes to volley home United's third in the 3-0 win at the Amex Stadium.

"We have done well over the course of the season, giving him more and more exposure, more and more game time," said the United boss ahead of today's Premier League visit of Bournemouth.

"He could still play in the FA Youth Cup team. So he's a young boy and we have to look after him.

"But from the bench or when he starts, he is performing. He's developed fantastically this season so the sky is the limit.

"It's up to him. He knows what he can do, should do and must do to keep on playing (and getting chances)."

Solskjaer added that Greenwood has the potential to thrive at the highest level and claimed that the teenager is a more rounded player than him at the same age.

"Mason is way ahead of what I was when I was 18, 19, that's for sure," the Norwegian said of the first United player to score six Premier League goals in a season before turning 19. "He keeps on learning, keeps on making better and better decisions."

United, fifth in the league, are unbeaten in 15 matches across all competitions, but Solskjaer warned his players not to take their foot off the pedal against 19th-placed Bournemouth, who are battling to stay in the top flight.

"It's not an easy game, what anyone else thinks doesn't matter, we'll have to perform," he said.

"Where they are is not a nice place to be in but they are one of the best teams in the league on set pieces. We know we have to stop quite a few things with them."

The 47-year-old also hinted that he may make a couple of changes for today's match.

He said: "I've got many, many reasons to play the same team (who played against Brighton), but I've also got a few reasons to rotate one or two that have played so well earlier in the season."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE