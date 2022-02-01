Greenwood arrested over rape claim

LONDON • British police arrested a man on suspicion of rape and assault on Sunday after Manchester United suspended England international Mason Greenwood following allegations made on social media.

"Greater Manchester police was made aware earlier today of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence," a statement read.

"An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing."

Greenwood yesterday remained in custody as police continued to quiz him.

Under English law, alleged and actual victims of sexual offences cannot be named but the woman in the eye of the storm is understood to be Greenwood's girlfriend, Harriet Robson, an 18-year-old student.

Images, videos and a voice recording of the 20-year-old star purportedly assaulting and sexually abusing his partner were posted on her Instagram page on Sunday and while they have since been deleted, they have spread like wildfire across social media.

They showed Robson bloodied and bruised and sporting a busted lip, while in the voice recording, Greenwood was heard demanding sex against her will.

But her dad told the Daily Mail his daughter was not responsible for the leak, even as he admitted "their relationship has not been good for the last few months".

"She has told us her phone has been hacked... She is devastated because she didn't want it released," he said.

In response to the allegations, United announced they "do not condone violence of any kind" and have suspended Greenwood from training or playing with the English Premier League club until further notice.

The United academy product, who has been at Old Trafford since the age of seven, has yet to make a public statement, but has blocked anyone from commenting on his most recent Instagram postings.

Greenwood is considered to be one of the most promising players in both the United and England set-ups.

Last year, the forward signed a new four-year deal that will keep him at the club until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.

No teenager has scored more goals for United in a single campaign than Greenwood's 17 in all competitions in 2019-20 - a tally that equals club greats Brian Kidd, George Best and Wayne Rooney.

After his breakthrough season, he had 12 goals in all competitions last term and this season, has netted six goals in total, five coming in the league with his most recent strike at Brentford last month.

Despite his immense promise - teammate Paul Pogba has hailed him as the "best finisher he has played with" while club great Andy Cole has tipped him to reach the top of the game - Greenwood has had trouble off the pitch even though this is only his third full season as a professional.

In September 2020, he and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden were sent home from international duty after a breach of the team's coronavirus guidelines following their England debuts.

The pair had invited a pair of Icelandic models to their hotel room while in the country for a Nations League game.

Foden has since been recalled, playing a role as the Three Lions reached the Euro 2020 final last summer, but Greenwood has yet to earn a second England cap.

In November, national team manager Gareth Southgate revealed he had reached an agreement with the young talent and his family to not call him up until later this year as he wanted to focus on club football.

However, his future at both United and international level as well as his lucrative sponsorship deals are now in doubt until the allegations are cleared up.

A spokesman for Nike said the company was "deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations" and would be "closely monitoring the situation".

The Manchester United Supporters Trust has backed Greenwood's suspension, while British domestic violence organisations told the Mail the case and how it will be dealt with would be scrutinised across the globe.

"This is likely to be a high-profile case, and we and the world are watching - men, women, boys and girls who look up to athletes as heroes need to know there is never an excuse for abuse, no matter who you are," Farah Nazeer, chief executive of the Women's Aid charity, said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE