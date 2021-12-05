Green, green grass of lions' home

The National Stadium is set to come alive after almost two years of pandemic-related disruptions as the Republic hosts the Dec 5-Jan 1 Suzuki Cup.

The pitch of the National Stadium will be graced by Asean's top footballers from today, when Timor-Leste play Thailand and hosts Singapore take on Myanmar.

But preparing this all-natural grass stage for the 10-team tournament took months, starting with growing the Zoysia Zeon grass outdoors at a nursery for two to three months.

The turf is then harvested.

During this process, the grass is cut into 10-metre by one-metre pieces, before it is rolled up, much like toilet paper rolls.

Eight hundred rolls of turf - each weighing 1.1. tonnes - are then transported to the Kallang venue.

The stadium, which hosts a range of events from sports competitions to concerts, uses a "lay and play" system. This allows the turf to be removed and installed according to the event being staged.

The full installation of the 800 rolls takes four to five days to be completed, with 20 personnel - 10 at the nursery and 10 at the stadium - involved.

The rolls are laid out individually using machines, with a section of each roll overlapping the adjacent one. The overlapping segment is then cut away to ensure that there is only a tiny gap between the rolls.

Once all 800 turf rolls have been laid out, the grass is allowed to acclimatise inside the stadium for two weeks.

The Singapore Sports Hub's pitch architect Jonathan Teo monitors the health of the grass closely after it is laid out.

Teo, 53, explained: "The nursery is outdoors, so the grass is able to thrive in a natural environment.

"On the other hand, the National Stadium has a micro-climate where light is limited and shade from the roof structure restricts air flow and traps the temperature within the dome.

"So extra care has to be put in to ensure that the grass continues to thrive during this transition."

During these two weeks, they monitor the micro-climate - the distinctive climate of a small area - conditions that have a direct impact on the grass progress.

Teo, who is a turfgrass professional certified by the University of Georgia, said that there are various ways to tell whether the grass is acclimatising well.

When the grass is mowed or cut, a higher volume of grass clippings collected shows that the grass is healthy and growing. The turf seams should also no longer be visible with time.

Discolouration and the presence of disease are also things that the team look out for. Testing equipment is used to track and monitor the progress of the grass; its health is measured through things such as traction, moisture, temperature and hardness.

When the turf is laid out in the stadium, the roof remains open to maximise natural light.

If supplementary lighting is needed, Teo will activate light-emitting diode (LED) grow lights. These full-spectrum grow lights contain both blue and red lights that promote vegetative growth and are energy-saving too.

As the quality of the surface experiences wear of 3 to 5 per cent after each event or competition, the team devise a plan with the optimal number of recovery days and beef up its nutrients and maintenance programmes to counter the deterioration.

Even though the conditions are controlled as much as possible to create a conducive environment for the grass to grow, Mother Nature can pose a challenge.

Teo said: "Weather is the biggest factor as it is the only element that we, as turf managers, have no control over.

"While we can control how much water we want via the irrigation system, as well as air flow via turf fans to create air flow, etc, we still cannot control the intensity of the sun or rain - and how long it will last. The unpredictability makes it difficult for us to make preparations."

Once the acclimatisation stage is over, it is time for the final touches.

Match lines are marked and goalposts are set up.

The grass is also cut to the optimal height. While this may vary depending on the grass' health and other conditions, Fifa requirements are from 18 to 25mm. For the Suzuki Cup, the grass height is 22mm due to factors such as the weather conditions.

