Greedy rebel sides gamble on bigger pie

Thirty-six hours after the initial announcement, and we are none the wiser: Is the European Super League (ESL) an incredible act of brinkmanship and bluff by mega-football clubs flexing at Uefa? Or will they proceed from here no matter what, as they repeatedly state?

What initially seemed like a well-timed nudge of Uefa on Sunday night, with the decision on the future of the Champions League (UCL) due on Monday, escalated quickly. Since then, Uefa has moved ahead with ratification of the new UCL format anyway and set meetings to discuss banning the ESL players and clubs.