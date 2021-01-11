Great Scott! McTominay skippers team with winner

LONDON • Scott McTominay celebrated captaining Manchester United for the first time by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 FA Cup third-round victory against Watford on Saturday.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made nine changes from his previous game and that left the hosts looking a little disorganised at the start.

However, McTominay was one of the few retained and the Scotland midfielder headed the winner just five minutes in.

Watford, who are sixth in the second-tier Championship after being relegated from the Premier League last season, dominated the last 15 minutes of the first half at Old Trafford but struggled to get decent shots on target.

United looked to counter-attack but despite giving game time to Juan Mata and Donny van de Beek - both have spent much of the season on the bench - and granting Jesse Lingard only his second start of the term, Mason Greenwood had few chances to work with up front.

Instead, it was 24-year-old McTominay who led the way with a selfless display of running and tackling to ensure that Solskjaer's side made it through to today's fourth-round draw.

On wearing the armband, the academy graduate said: "When the manager told me, it was a surreal moment. I've been here since I had just turned five, so that's 18 or 19 years associated with the club and it is a huge honour.

"I love this club and it has been my whole life. We started really well and then for the first half an hour we were really good, moved the ball really well and there was some good combination play."

On McTominay, Solskjaer said: "He's got great character, good attitude. He comes in every day, does the right things, lives his life properly, wants to be the best he can be and he's not afraid to be vocal.

"He always, always goes out there to give his best. Never shirks a tackle. Nothing. He's got everything a leader has to have, so I just wanted to test him today."

The Norwegian also admitted that despite his fringe players failing to impress, likely meaning they will not be part of his first XI when they travel to Burnley tomorrow, he insisted that the likes of Mata and van de Beek would "benefit from this as well".

"Very happy to get through," he added. "We started very brightly. But after a very good start we lost our shape, we lost too many balls.

"It was like we started making difficult decisions to try and complicate things and maybe show the manager that, 'I want to play in the next game'. But we're through. That's the main thing."

United will go top of the Premier League tomorrow if they avoid defeat at Burnley.

REUTERS