'Great night' for Grealish as he savours 6-3 win

LONDON • Manchester City forward Jack Grealish could not wait to make his Champions League debut, and he crowned a fine display with a beautifully taken solo goal as Pep Guardiola's side outscored RB Leipzig 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Grealish, who joined City for £100 million (S$185.8 million) last month from Aston Villa, said he had been thrilled to finally get a chance on the European club stage.

"I loved it. I've been waiting a while. The past few weeks, I couldn't wait for this game. It's been a great night," said the 26-year-old after the victory which put City at the top of Group A.

"It was one of those games. It had absolutely everything. In the end we're delighted to get the win against a good team full of energy and young players."

While it was a quality finish from Grealish, it was very much typical of his approach, receiving the ball wide on the left before cutting into the area and pulling the trigger.

"The ball came to me and when I'm in that position, running into the area I'd back myself one-on-one against anyone to have a go and it paid off," he added.

City's Spanish manager Guardiola praised Grealish for his display but was also quick to hail the performance of their German opponents.

"Leipzig never give up. They have a special way to attack. They play all or nothing," he said.

"You never have the feeling it's over. We scored a few minutes after they scored (a few times) and it helped us a lot.

"They have a young team, so aggressive, so strong. Leipzig give a good message to football. The quality of (our) players was better today and that's why we won."

Grealish also set up Nathan Ake for City's first goal with a pin-point corner as Guardiola's men survived Christopher Nkunku's hat-trick to clinch all three points.

Nordi Mukiele's own goal had doubled City's lead before Nkunku got one back on a memorable evening for the French winger.

Riyad Mahrez's penalty made it 3-1 and Nkunku netted again before Grealish's moment of magic.

Nkunku's third was followed by Joao Cancelo's rocket and a red card for Leipzig's former City defender Angelino.

Gabriel Jesus rounded off the goal spree as City celebrated Guardiola's 300th game in charge in fitting style.

There was more good news for the City boss, as Kevin de Bruyne impressed in his first game back from the ankle injury which had sidelined him since Aug 15.

However, there were many empty seats at the 55,000-capacity Etihad Stadium - reportedly only 38,000 fans attended - and that may have prompted Guardiola to appeal for more to turn out for tomorrow's Premier League game with Southampton.

"We scored 16 goals in the last three games here.

"I'd like more people to come on Saturday. I invite all our people to come 3pm to watch our game," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS