Grealish urged to add more to his game

MUNICH • The late introduction of Jack Grealish helped England salvage a 1-1 draw with Germany in the Nations League on Tuesday, but manager Gareth Southgate said the winger still has room to improve the tactical side of his game.

Grealish came on 18 minutes from time in Munich and was a constant threat down the left flank, creating a glorious opportunity for Harry Kane before helping win the penalty which the England captain converted to cancel out Jonas Hofmann's opener.

Southgate was pleased with the impact of Grealish - the most expensive British signing at £100 million (S$172.3 million) when he joined Manchester City last summer - but said he had to add more to his game.

"At the start of the game, the challenge for the wide players was to attack, defend and to try and score goals - high tactical level and you've got to be spot on - and that's an area Jack can get better at," he told reporters.

Half of Grealish's 22 England appearances have come from the bench and he has played the full 90 minutes only twice.

"What he did do (when he came on) was carry the ball as the game opened up with a little bit more space," added the England boss.

"The impact both he and Jarrod Bowen had was really important... there is a good challenge there among those players but we've got to keep pushing them."

Kane scored his 50th international goal with two minutes left. Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck stumbled into the Englishman in the area and the penalty was given after a VAR (video assistant referee) review.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker moved into outright second on England's list of all-time leading goalscorers, passing Bobby Charlton's total of 49 and behind Wayne Rooney's 53.

"It's a really nice feeling," Kane told Channel 4. "I had a couple of early chances and thought it could be one of those days. It's good to get the goal."

England are bottom of Group A3 on a point after losing 1-0 to Hungary in Budapest last weekend. The Three Lions host Italy on Saturday in a rematch of the Euro 2020 final won by the Italians.

Germany, who visit Hungary on Saturday, are a point above them in third as their coach Hansi Flick extended his unbeaten run to 11 games, dating back to September.

"We played very well, but we didn't get our just reward," he said. "We had chances to add to our opener, but... they have a very powerful attack. We played football in the way we wanted to tonight."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE