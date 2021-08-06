Grealish to sign for City in record EPL deal

LONDON • Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish yesterday underwent a medical examination at Manchester City before finalising a record £100 million (S$188 million) move to the Premier League champions, British media reported.

The 25-year-old is set to become the most expensive player in English top-flight history, breaking the previous record held by Paul Pogba, who rejoined Manchester United from Juventus in 2016 for a reported £89.3 million.

It will also smash City's transfer mark - they paid £65 million to land Portugal defender Ruben Dias, the Premier League Player of the Year, from Benfica last summer.

Grealish started his career at Villa's academy before making his senior debut in 2014. The playmaker, who was given the armband in March 2019, has played more than 200 games for the club, scoring 32 goals.

It has reportedly been tough for him to leave his boyhood club - less than a year after he signed a new five-year extension and declared Villa Park was "my club, my home". But once his £100 million release clause was triggered by City, the prospect of winning silverware, which he has yet to achieve, was too hard to turn down.

Should the deal be concluded in time, Grealish could be part of City manager Pep Guardiola's team for tomorrow's Community Shield clash against FA Cup winners Leicester at Wembley.

Despite starting just once for England at Euro 2020, he was one of the most talked about players in Gareth Southgate's team. He had a string of exciting cameos off the bench and contributed two assists as the Three Lions made their first European Championship final, losing to Italy in a penalty shoot-out.

Known for his close control and dribbling skills, Grealish was fouled a staggering 110 times last season - 22 more than any other top-flight player - despite missing a third of the campaign through injury.

Aside from drawing the most fouls in the league, which would help bolster City's opportunities from set pieces, he ranked second for assists per game (0.41) and chances created per game (3.34) last term, Sky Sports said.

His signing will strengthen Guardiola's squad as the Catalan looks to mastermind the club's fourth title triumph in five years and claim their maiden Champions League trophy.

It is understood City will not be done with their transfer dealings after Grealish as they are also keen to sign England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham.

However, Spurs are said to want £150 million for their star striker and the reigning Golden Boot winner, who has yet to return to pre-season training, and the saga is expected to drag on into the new season unless chairman Daniel Levy is willing to give in.

City will also have to sell before launching a mammoth bid for Kane with midfielder Bernardo Silva unsettled, and courted by Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

As for Villa, manager Dean Smith has already secured his replacements for Grealish, with the club revealing the signings of England striker Danny Ings from Southampton and Jamaica winger Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen for a combined £55 million on Wednesday, adding to the previous £33 million record move for Argentina midfielder Emiliano Buendia from Norwich.

Smith is also reportedly eager to raid the Canaries again, with a longstanding interest in England Under-21 midfielder Todd Cantwell, who has just a year left on his contract.

