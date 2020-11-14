Grealish shows Ireland what they are missing

LONDON • Gareth Southgate admitted he was impressed with Jack Grealish as the England winger sparkled and Harry Maguire enjoyed a moment of redemption in Thursday's 3-0 friendly win against the Republic of Ireland.

After being sent off in his previous appearance against Denmark, Maguire captained his country for the first time and scored the opener at Wembley.

It was a welcome boost for Maguire, who has endured a difficult campaign marred by his Greek court case and poor form for Manchester United and England.

Jadon Sancho bagged England's second goal before the interval and Dominic Calvert-Lewin made it three with a second-half penalty.

That was enough to seal England's first success against their neighbours since 1985.

Grealish, starting against the country he represented at youth level, caught the eye on the left flank as he justified the clamouring from fans and pundits for the Aston Villa star to be given a sustained run in the team.

"The two players in those roles, Jadon and Jack, they've got the freedom to go either side of the pitch and try and create overloads," Southgate said.

"I thought at times both of them did that really well. Of course, as soon as they are turned and running at people, they are a real problem for the opponent."

There was a landmark moment for Jude Bellingham, who became the third youngest player to represent England when the 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder came on for Mason Mount in the 73rd minute.

Bellingham, who left Birmingham to join Dortmund earlier this year and was only called up to the squad after James Ward-Prowse was withdrawn through injury, is behind only Theo Walcott and Wayne Rooney in the list of England's youngest players.

The teenager is one for the future, but Southgate will have been more encouraged by the way his understudies impressed after he rested Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson before the Nations League games against Belgium tomorrow and Iceland on Wednesday.​

3rd Jude Bellingham (17 years 137 days) is England's third-youngest debutant, just 26 days older than Wayne Rooney was when he first took to the pitch for his country.

"I was very pleased with the way the boys played," Southgate said.

"A lot of young players, a lot of inexperienced players, we used the ball very well, created a lot of chances, could have been more comfortable if we'd taken some of those chances but overall very pleased.

"We were a bit slow at the start but that's understandable. It's not a team that have had a lot of time to work together.

"The longer they went on, some of the interplay, some of the play between our attacking 10s and our wing-backs in particular, were very good."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE