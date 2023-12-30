Grealish family not harmed in home burglary, says Guardiola

Manchester City's Jack Grealish's home in Cheshire was targeted when his fiancee and family were at the property. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
8 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

CHESHIRE - Jack Grealish's home was burgled when Manchester City were playing away at Everton earlier this week but fortunately none of his family members were harmed, his coach Pep Guardiola said on Dec 29.

British media reported Grealish's home in Cheshire was targeted by burglars on Dec 27 when his fiancee and family were at the property.

Reports said jewellery and watches worth one million pounds (S$1.68 million) were stolen.

"Fortunately nothing wrong happened where the family was inside," Guardiola told reporters.

"It is what it is today in the modern day, with many things happening. It was a bad moment for him and his family but, fortunately, what was not damaged were the people inside."

Reuters has contacted the Cheshire Police for comment.

City signed Grealish in 2021 from Aston Villa for a then Premier League record 100 million pounds. He is expected to be available for Saturday's home game against bottom side Sheffield United. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Football: France jails two over break-in at Angel Di Maria's home
Football: Man who attacked Sevilla keeper handed 40-year stadium ban by PSV

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top