Grealish can help me get more goals, says Sterling

LONDON • Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling believes £100 million (S$188 million) signing Jack Grealish - the most expensive transfer made by a British club - will help him score more goals as Pep Guardiola's team aim to retain their English Premier League title.

Sterling scored 14 goals in all competitions last season, 17 fewer than he did in the 2019-20 campaign. He was also in and out of the side, despite City sealing their third title in four years and advancing to the final of the Champions League for the first time.

But the lack of game time did not affect him at Euro 2020, where he was one of England's top players as the Three Lions reached their maiden European Championship final before losing to Italy in a penalty shoot-out.

Sterling is ready to nail down a starting place at City this season and he is convinced the partnership he can strike up with Grealish will only highlight his worth.

"He is a player that always wants the ball, he gets in good pockets of space and he is creative," Sterling told City's website.

"It adds another creative player to this team which I am really excited about, so hopefully, he can add a few more goals to my tally. When you add good players to your team, it is always a good thing. He is a player, I believe, who can truly have a great career here."

Grealish, who has been given the No. 10 jersey that was vacated by the departure of striker Sergio Aguero, was City's best player in last weekend's Community Shield defeat by Leicester despite his short cameo off the bench.

The playmaker, another of England's outstanding players at Euro 2020 and known for his close control and dribbling, is aiming to make his first start for City in their season opener at Tottenham tomorrow.

Having never played in Europe or been part of a team who are contending for trophies, Grealish is relishing this new experience.

"I can't wait to play with these (star) players," he said. "Sometimes at Aston Villa, I would get doubled up on. Here, there's so much talent all over the pitch, that might make it harder for teams to double up on me, which will give me more space to attack players one on one.

"You need to find that chemistry, but after a few weeks, I'll have that and will look forward to it."

